Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Volkswagen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €141.88 ($144.78) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €138.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 1-year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

