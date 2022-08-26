TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €9.22 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 52-week high of €29.20 ($29.80).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

