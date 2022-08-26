Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 10,019 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.