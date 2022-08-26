Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of BMW opened at €74.47 ($75.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

