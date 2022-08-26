ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) by 221.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

