Enbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

NYSE ENB opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $676,148,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,749,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

