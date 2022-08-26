Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$1.90 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price target on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz Stock Performance

Shares of KIDZ stock opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. Kidoz has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

