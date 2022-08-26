Energy Transfer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 119,247 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the average daily volume of 87,481 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.