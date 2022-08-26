LSB Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,367 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 239% compared to the typical daily volume of 698 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSB Industries Trading Up 8.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

LSB Industries stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.77. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

