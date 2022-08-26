Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$96.60 and last traded at C$96.60. Approximately 103,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 176,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.55.

