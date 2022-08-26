iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

