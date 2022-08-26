VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.16

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.16 and traded as high as $62.91. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.91, with a volume of 255 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.



