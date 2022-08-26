Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.65. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 22,772 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $260.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Featured Articles
