Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.65. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 22,772 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $260.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $37,546,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $16,207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

