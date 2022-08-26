Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Range Resources Put Options (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,939 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,081 put options.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. Georgetown University purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 61.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,813,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 688,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

