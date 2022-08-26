Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

