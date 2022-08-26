Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.
Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.26. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
