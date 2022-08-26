Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.26. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yandex

About Yandex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 86.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Yandex by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

