Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.
Invitae Stock Performance
Invitae stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Invitae by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.
