StockNews.com Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to Buy

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

