Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

A stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.