Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $312.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Baozun will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

