Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,340,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,380 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 464,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 317,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.