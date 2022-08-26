Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CM. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

