Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.41. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $203.37 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

