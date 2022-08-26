Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

