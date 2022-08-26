StockNews.com Downgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Sell

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

ENTG stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.78. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

