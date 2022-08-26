First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
First Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ FNLC opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $332.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%.
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.
