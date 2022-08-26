First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

First Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $332.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

About First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 57.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $341,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Stories

