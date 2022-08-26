FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 130,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.