City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get City alerts:

City Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.57. City has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71.

Insider Activity

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in City by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.