Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

