RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

