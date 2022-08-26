StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

TCI opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $377.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.62. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.