StockNews.com Upgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to “Buy”

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $781.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

