Critical Comparison: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 3.49% 5.39% 3.19% Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Enovis has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enovis and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Enovis presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.80%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 155.34%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Enovis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovis and Vicarious Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.77 $71.66 million $2.19 24.91 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.20 21.05

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enovis beats Vicarious Surgical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

