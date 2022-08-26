NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $29.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NMI by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

