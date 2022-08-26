Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

