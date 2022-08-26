Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $39.52 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTONGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $120.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

