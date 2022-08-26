Analysts Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT at $49.13

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several research firms recently commented on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

