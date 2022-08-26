Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $84.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.71.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FMX opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06.
Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
