Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $84.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of FMX opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 845,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after buying an additional 566,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 438.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after buying an additional 533,936 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

