Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives $1.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREVF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

TREVF stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.