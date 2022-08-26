Analysts Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target at $224.14

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.00.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,014,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,453 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

