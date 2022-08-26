Analysts Set JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target at $18.68

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. AlphaValue lowered JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

