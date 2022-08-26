Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Komatsu in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Komatsu’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion.
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
