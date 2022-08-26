Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $4,192.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,192.50.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.46. Diageo has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.