Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $206.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

EXR stock opened at $210.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.98.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

