Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $37.08

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in DXC Technology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 15,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

DXC opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.