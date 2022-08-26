Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jaguar Health in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Jaguar Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

