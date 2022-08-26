Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

IVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

IVN stock opened at C$9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.15.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

