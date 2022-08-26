Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

Shares of NDSN opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.67. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

