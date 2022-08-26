National Bank Financial Weighs in on Tricon Residential Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a report released on Sunday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.80.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Featured Articles
