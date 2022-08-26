Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.10.

Shares of AEM opened at C$58.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$84.66. The company has a market cap of C$26.84 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.37%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.